Retail inflation in June eases marginally to 6.26 pc

The RBI has been mandated by the government to keep consumer inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on the either side. The central bank factors in the CPI inflation while arriving at its bi-monetary policy. Suresh Nagpal, Chairman of Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT), an apex association of edible oil, said internationally, the prices of edible started correcting in second fortnight of June.

“The Government of India has also reduced duty and has lifted restriction on imports of certain edible oils for the next few months. As a result, the prices of edible oils have softened in both wholesale and retail market since mid of June. We expect prices to remain at the current level over the next few months,” he said. Commenting on the data, Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said the softer than expected CPI inflation comes as a relief after a shockingly high May reading.

While the headline inflation still remains elevated and risks remain, the high frequency mandi data shows further moderation in food prices in July signalling towards a return of sub-6 per cent readings going ahead, she said. “We continue to expect the MPC to retain its current policy guidance in the August policy in favour of growth. However, towards the end of the year gradual policy normalization will be underway,” she added. Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services said the June print is a positive surprise and should augur well for the inflation estimates ahead, and could also push the inflation average for the year near RBI’’s average if the momentum remains tamed.