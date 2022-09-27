‘Rethinking Tourism’: KU holds special events to celebrate World Tourism Day

He, however, said it’s important for institutions and young students to collaborate and jointly make a difference in the promotion of tourism sector that directly or indirectly concerns every individual.

Hafzeez also said that Jammu and Kashmir endeavours to undertake sustainable tourism and revive some of its rich traditions and offer the same on its tourism circuit.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir said the University is committed to create a human resource that benefits the tourism industry. He urged the Tourism Secretary and other stakeholders to do the hand-holding and up-skilling of the university’s tourism students to boost their journey of becoming tourism professionals.