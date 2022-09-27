Return of cinema to boost Kashmir’s economy: Govt

Srinagar Sep 27: The return of cinema three decades after militancy forced it to shutdown will help in boosting of economy in Kashmir besides encouraging the return of film shoots by big banners.
A major Socioeconomic revolution is sweeping through J&K in the last three years which is a reflection of new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence and aspirations of people.
The opening of multipurpose Cinema Halls in Shopian, Pulwama and the first-ever Multiplex Cinema Hall in Srinagar marks the revival of cinema culture in the Kashmir valley after three decades.
Culture is a way of life and Cinema being the powerful medium of sharing thoughts and ideas reflects societal values and change. Cinema brings people together. Apart from the entertainment it gives hope, dreams and inspiration to youth to pursue their dreams till they realise it.
The administration led by Manoj Sinha is providing opportunities and support to the Young generation of Kashmir who want to see a better society, to learn about other cultures, to become part of interdependent world.
The new cinema halls and ongoing film shootings will renew the beautiful bond between Jammu Kashmir and the Indian Film Industry as it was once known as filmmakers’ turf.
Notably, the new Film Policy has been rolled out with special provisions and incentives for encouraging local youth to take up film as a career. Government has also identified the land for developing Film City in the UT and the facility will come-up in the UT soon.
“In the new film policy there are a lot of avenues for local youths and if they will make small films they will get a lot of incentives and get self employed,” LG, Manoj Sinha said at the launch. He also said that Film Policy aims to facilitate the overall growth of the film industry in the region, including setting up of a film development council and revival of closed cinema halls besides providing hands on access to a website for talent pool and all shooting destinations.
Remarkably, the Film Policy also facilitates the development of shooting locales, infrastructure for film screening, revival of closed cinema halls, upgrading existing cinema halls, encouraging setting up of multiplexes and cinema halls, destination marketing, organising the J&K film festival, and restoration and preservation of films from the region.
Recently, the inauguration of INOX Multiplex marked a new beginning in the history of cinema in the Valley and it began with a Kashmiri message rolled out on the big screen, ‘Myoun Cinema’ (My Cinema). The first message also said: “The beginning of a new era and Kashmir’s first multiplex. The trailers of films such as ‘Vikram’, ‘Janwaar’, ‘Silsila’ and ‘Haider’ were played on the screen as major portion of these blockbuster films were shot in Kashmir.