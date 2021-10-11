Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 9,871 Cr released to 17 states

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Monday released the seventh monthly installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 9,871 crore to the states.

With the release of this installment, a total amount of Rs 69,097 crore has been released to eligible states in the current financial year.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant is provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission in monthly installments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution.

The Commission has recommended PDRD grants to 17 States during 2021-22.