‘Revenue sharing by airports, airlines will boost aviation sector’

Lucknow: A new study by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow and University of Liverpool has found that revenue sharing by airports and airlines can help them become eco-friendlier and give the aviation sector a sustainable boost of growth.

Led by IIM Lucknow, the study sheds light on how airlines and airports can collaboratively achieve sustainable growth through various agreements.

Moreover, the government can also step in, acting as an overall leader -- enabling a further greening of this sector by imposing taxes, the study has suggested.

The study has been published in the European Journal of Operational Research and Transportation Research.

“Airlines in India have been working on improving fuel efficiency to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This involves adopting more fuel-efficient aircraft, optimising flight routes, and implementing operational practices that minimise fuel consumption, reducing taxi times, and implementing procedures to minimise unnecessary fuel burn during delays in landing permissions,” said Suresh K. Jakhar, Associate Professor, IIM Lucknow.