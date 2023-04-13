Revitalizing centuries-old craft: Global resurgence of Kashmiri papier mache art

Srinagar: Papier-mache art is a centuries-old craft that has been used for decorative purposes in various parts of the world, including the Middle East, Japan, China, and India, and now it is finding rejuvenation across continents as the diaspora promotes this unique art form.

However, in Kashmir, it has evolved into a distinct art form that has been a part of the region's cultural heritage for centuries.

Kashmiri papier-mache items, such as pen stands, coasters, jewellery boxes, flower vases, lamp shades, trays, photo frames, and decorative bowls, have good demand both inside and outside Kashmir.

The flow of tourists in the region has helped promote the Kashmiri crafts, and people associated with the craft are exploring their skills and gaining global recognition.

The Kashmiri diaspora, living in different parts of the world, has also been instrumental in promoting this unique art form. Many Kashmiri Americans, such as Dr Qurat Andrabi from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Dr Ambreen Andrabi from Los Angeles, have been using papier-mache items to introduce their American friends and acquaintances to the Kashmiri way of life.