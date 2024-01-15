Srinagar, Jan 15: In a positive development, aspiring students across Jammu and Kashmir will now receive proper coaching for competitive exams through the Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE), a cutting-edge AI-based learning platform developed by IIT Kanpur.

The move comes to change the preparation schedule of aspiring students, particularly those gearing up for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The initiative comes in the wake of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI), introducing the Self-Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE), an online platform developed by IIT Kanpur.

SATHEE aims to bridge educational gaps and democratise access to quality coaching by offering free online resources to students preparing for crucial national-level examinations.

“The platform encompasses a range of features designed to enhance learning outcomes and streamline the preparation process,” reads an official communication addressed to the Administrative Secretary SED from MoE.

“The competitive exams become a top priority for students after completing their 12th-grade board exams. To address this, SATHEE provides a comprehensive learning experience, including 45-day live sessions for engineering exam preparation, over 720 video lectures on Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology aligned with the latest NCERT syllabus, and thousands of practice questions,” the communication reads.

One notable feature of SATHEE is its weekly chapter-wise and overall syllabus-based mock tests, ensuring students are well-prepared for the rigours of JEE and NEET.

“The platform also boasts an AI-based chatbot to address common queries and facilitate an interactive learning experience,” it reads.

In the wake of this, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued an official communication to all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to urge the educators and students to utilize the official SATHEE link provided by the MoE for competitive exam preparation.

The letter emphasises the dissemination of information among schools and teachers, highlighting the importance of integrating this valuable resource into the educational ecosystem.

Notably, the MoE is encouraging students to participate in the 45-day online live crash course for engineering exam preparation, showcasing the commitment to providing comprehensive support.

“SATHEE, available in Hindi, English, and 11 other regional languages, offers approximately 200 lectures or 180 hours of content for each subject, broken down into key concepts mapped to the NCERT syllabus,” the communication reads.

SATHEE’s commitment to student support extends beyond pre-recorded lectures as it has access to forums and mentors from prestigious institutions like IITs and AIIMS.

“Mentors provide doubt-clearing guidance during evening hours and offer one-on-one support, sharing their struggles and successes,” the communication reads.

In addition to thousands of practice questions, SATHEE provides detailed analytics for performance evaluation, empowering students to analyze their learning outcomes effectively.