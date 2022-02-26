RGICL participates in PMFBY policy distribution drive

Srinagar, Feb 26: Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL) on Saturday said they have participated in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana's nationwide doorstep crop insurance policy distribution mega drive 'Meri Policy Mere Hath' under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign.
As per the statement issued here, Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd (RGICL) said it has insured farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the 'Meri Policy Mere Hath' campaign.
To drive the initiative effectively, Reliance General Insurance has set up special camps at gram panchayat/village level to educate farmers, who are enrolled with Reliance General Insurance under the PMFBY, about their existing crop insurance policies, the insurer said in a release.