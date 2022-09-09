‘Rice production may fall by 10-12 mntonnes’

New Delhi, Sep 9: As the Centre banned rice exports effective from Friday and also levied an export duty of 20 per cent on various grades of the commodity, Food Secretary SudhanshuPandey said that domestic production could fall short by 10 to 12 million tonnes in the Kharif season.
Pandey told mediapersons on Friday that due to inadequate sowing of paddy, mainly owing to poor rainfall in rice bearing states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, there would be a shortfall in production.
The government’s decision to ban rice exports and impose export duty is aimed at arresting domestic prices and ensuring availability of rice, sources said.
At the same time, Pandey claimed that there will be surplus rice production in the country.