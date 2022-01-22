RIL posts strong operating quarter

Reported PAT was a large beat driven by exceptional gains on the exit of shale assets. Jio reported another miss with net sub loss of 8.5 million subs though this was offset by 6 per cent quarter on quarter increase in ARPUs. Given the continued strength in Refining, higher gas prices and telecom tariff hikes, we would expect operating earnings to further improve from here. RIL’s capex remains at sharply elevated levels, JP Morgan said.

The 3QFY22 highlights were a strong O2C, E&P and Retail but Jio again a soft quarter: RIL reported consol EBITDA/PAT at Rs 297 billion/Rs 185 billion (+14 per cent/+36 per cent q/q) vs consensus at Rs 287 billion/Rs 152.6 billion.