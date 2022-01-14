Rising COVID cases may add to asset quality risks of NBFIs: Fitch

New Delhi, Jan 14: Fitch Ratings on Friday said the rising COVID cases may delay recovery in MSME and microfinance lending, and add to asset quality risks of non-banking financial institutions.

Fitch estimates India's economic growth this fiscal ending March 2022 to be at 8.4 percent but said that the deteriorating asset quality for Indian NBFIs in 2022 would stem primarily from MSME and MFI sectors, along with property construction finance.