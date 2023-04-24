Roads leading to industrial estates should be upgraded on priority: Bhatnagar

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired a meeting to review the performance and functioning of SIDCO and SICOP at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce department, Prashant Goel, Managing Director, SIDCO/SICOP, senior officers of both Corporations and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized upon the management of both Corporations to focus on creating a well-established ecosystem for accelerated development of the industrial sector across Jammu and Kashmir. This will generate employment avenues for the youth here, he added.

Advisor further asked the management of both Corporations to intensify their efforts for revival of non-functional Industrial Estates and draft a suitable plan for the same. He remarked that the revival of these units will generate employment opportunities for a large number of youth in the region.