Roads leading to industrial estates should be upgraded on priority: Bhatnagar

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired a meeting to review the performance and functioning of SIDCO and SICOP at Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce department, Prashant Goel, Managing Director, SIDCO/SICOP, senior officers of both Corporations and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.
Addressing the officers during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar emphasized upon the management of both Corporations to focus on creating a well-established ecosystem for accelerated development of the industrial sector across Jammu and Kashmir. This will generate employment avenues for the youth here, he added.
Advisor further asked the management of both Corporations to intensify their efforts for revival of non-functional Industrial Estates and draft a suitable plan for the same. He remarked that the revival of these units will generate employment opportunities for a large number of youth in the region.
While reviewing the conditions and facilities of existing industrial estates, Advisor Bhatnagar delved upon the officers that the roads leading to these industrial estates should be upgraded besides other utilities on modern lines should be put in place.
He also directed the officers to develop roads and other facilities in the newly designated industrial estates on priority so that new allotments to industrial unit holders are operationalized early.
Regarding the establishment of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP’s) in industrial estates, the Advisor directed the officers to ensure that the CETPs are made essential by the industrial units besides making all completed CETPs operational at the earliest.
Advisor Bhatnagar, during the meeting, also highlighted the need for continuous improvement and innovation in the functioning of the industrial estates across Jammu and Kashmir. He urged both Corporations to focus on creating an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive and grow by providing them with timely and effective support in areas such as finance, marketing, and technology.
While reviewing the performance of SICOP, the Advisor directed the management of the Corporation for the timely completion of all the projects. He further impressed upon them to recover the outstanding amount pending with different departments of J&K and effective utilization of same for the betterment of the corporation.
Reviewing the ongoing process of amalgamation of SIDCO and SICOP into JKIDC, the Advisor emphasized upon the Corporations to explore progressive IDCs across the country and incorporate some feasible ideas of these into JKIDC. He also asked them to study the recruitment rules of these IDCs and accordingly draft the same for JKIDC on a timely basis.
During the meeting, a detailed presentation was displayed by both the Corporations on performance and financial progress achieved.