ROC J&K interacts with trainees at ICLS Academy

Srinagar, Sep 23: Registrar of Companies Srinagar and Assistant Official Liquidator, High Court of J&K, HaamidBukhari visited the Indian corporate law service (ICLS) academy housed in the prestigious Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs to have an interaction with the probationers/Officer Trainees of ICLS 2021 batch who have joined the service after clearing the All India Civil Services Examination 2020 conducted by UPSC.
Bukhari advised the probationers to work with zeal and devotion towards the service of the nation. As regulators of the corporate sector, officers need to be vigilant to promote good corporate governance and prevent white-collar crimes. He congratulated the junior batch for clearing the Civil Services examination and getting into the prestigious Central Service of Corporate Law.
Haamid also called on the Director of ICLS Academy PolaRagunath, Deputy Director Anil Yadav, Senior Assistant Director CholaRajan besides other officers of ROC, Central Registration Centre.