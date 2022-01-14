ROC J&K, Ladakh issues notices to 261 companies

The notice signed by Syed Haamid Bukhari has been hosted on the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

It reads as “In the matter of striking off of companies under section 248 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, of 261 companies, notice is hereby given that the Registrar of Companies (ROC) has a reasonable cause to believe that the Companies have not carried on any business or operation for a period of two immediately preceding financial years and have not made any application within such period for obtaining the status of Dormant company under section 455." "And therefore proposes to remove/strike off the name of the mentioned companies from the register of companies and dissolve them unless a cause is shown to the contrary, within thirty days from the date of the notice."