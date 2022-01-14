ROC J&K & Ladakh proposes to strike off 261 companies

The notice signed by Syed Haamid Bukhari and hosted on the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ website has been published earlier in the local newspapers.

The notice directing for striking off the companies under section 248 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, of 261 companies, reads that the Registrar of Companies (ROC) has a "reasonable cause to believe that the Companies have not been carrying on any business or operation for a period of two immediately preceding financial years and have not made any application within such period for obtaining the status of Dormant company under section 455. And therefore proposes to remove/strike off the name of the mentioned companies from the register of companies and dissolve them unless a cause is shown to the contrary, within thirty days from the date of the notice".