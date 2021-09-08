Rohit Kansal reviews power sector in Jammu

With respect to revenue realization, the Principal Secretary exhorted the officers to conduct rigorous inspections, impose strict penalties and disconnect power supply to those at fault. He emphasized that the gap between cost of power purchased and revenue realized was becoming unsustainable and that the DISCOMS needed to make the best efforts to meet the targets set for revenue realization this year. He added that willful defaulters in all segments- industrial, commercial or domestic need to be strictly proceeded against.

The Principal Secretary directed that pending dues of corporate consumers, large business establishments, government and private offices and all other defaulting organizations be looked into and outstandings realized.

He also announced that a cash incentive would be given to all feeder managers and supervisory engineers upon achievement of pre agreed targets. He also warned that there still existed feeders with losses over 80% and continued losses of this kind would invite strict action.

Special mention of crude heaters and boilers was also made by the Principal Secretary who said that their use has been banned by law and strict action be taken on their sale and use.

On the installation of Smart Meters in Jammu city, the Principal Secretary was informed that 1 lakh such meters each are being installed in Jammu and Srinagar cities currently. Another 3 lakh Smart Meters, for Jammu and Srinagar cities each, are in the pipeline to be installed shortly. The Superintending Engineers were directed to identify priority areas for installation of such meters and were also told to include government offices and establishments in the priority list.