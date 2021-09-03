Rs 10 crore grant for start-ups under DRDO's TDF scheme

Hyderabad: Start-ups can compete for grant funding of up to Rs 10 crore each for developing high-technology solutions against specific requirements posted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under its Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme.

T-Works and T-Hub on Friday co-hosted a high-level DRDO team led by Director Nidhi Bansal to orient start-ups and MSMEs on TDF scheme.

Bansal said start-ups working with T-Works and T-Hub can make efficient use of the funds awarded by DRDO-TDF. "In fact, 20 per cent of the awarded funds may be used by start-ups to utilise services of supporting incubators," she said.

The TDF has been established to promote self-reliance in defence technology as a part of 'Make in India' initiative. A programme of the Defence Ministry, it is executed by the DRDO to meet the requirements of the three services, defence production, and the DRDO. The scheme encourages participation of public/private industries, with a preference for start-ups and MSMEs, so as to create an ecosystem for enhancing cutting edge technology capability in the defence sector.