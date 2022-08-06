Rs 100 cr cheque bounce case | Court asks 2 accused to pay Rs 15 cr as interim compensation

“This court feels that the complainant has succeeded in convincing this court to exercise its power for granting interim compensation in accordance with the law,” said the court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi while directing the accused, B Hassan and S A Wani to pay Rs 15 crore within 60 days as interim compensation.

“There is a presumption of law that the cheques have been issued for legal enforceable debt and therefore, at this stage, this court shall raise the same presumption that the accused persons have issued these cheques to the complainant,” the court said, adding, “Therefore, the interim application is allowed and the accused persons are directed to pay the interim compensation amount to the extent of 15% i.e to say Rs 15 crore (Fifteen crores) as cheques are for a number of Rs 100 crore.”