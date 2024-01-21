Rs 2.2 lakh cr for free foodgrains; Vishwakarma Scheme to get big push

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Interim Budget is expected to allocate Rs 2.2 lakh crore to implement the free foodgrains scheme for the poor and hike outlays on other social welfare schemes such as the rural employment guarantee scheme under MGNREGA and the Vishwakarma Scheme for craftsmen such as blacksmiths, carpenters, basket makers and masons.

The Prime Minister has declared that the government will provide free foodgrains for five years with effect from January 1, 2024 as part of his policy to address national food and nutrition security.

The scheme is also aimed at mitigating the financial hardship of the poor as the money saved on foodgrains through the extension of the scheme will help them meet other needs, the Prime Minister said.

Technology-based platforms under the Digital India initiative are being used to ensure that the benefits reach the right people and the ‘One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC)’ initiative enables enormous benefit for migrants, facilitating both intra and inter-state portability of entitlements.

While Rs 60,000 crore was allocated for the MGNREGA scheme in the 2023-24 Budget, the amount is likely to go up significantly in the Interim Budget.