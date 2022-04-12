‘Rs 2017 crore disbursed to beneficiaries through DBT in J&K’

Jammu: Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is a poverty reduction measure in which government subsidies and other benefits are given directly to the poor in their bank accounts instead of cash.
As per the statement, the government of Jammu and Kashmir intends to achieve 100 percent coverage under all individual beneficiary schemes, particularly under various scholarship schemes during 2022-23.
“Union Territory administration is committed to achieving 100 percent saturation in respect of all beneficiary oriented schemes, besides 100% Aadhar seeding. This year more than Rs 2,017 crore has been disbursed to more than 65 lakh beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various social security schemes.”
During the Covid-19 pandemic, some 2,72,465 beneficiaries have been added to extend the benefits of social security over the past few years. The assistance of Rs.1,000 per month for four months has been provided to more than 1.66 lakh workers. Over 70,000 destitute, Slum Dwellers, Migrant Labourers were provided with ration.
Financial inclusion aims to build and maintain financial sustainability so that the less fortunate people have accessibility to the benefits as envisaged above. Aadhaar Payment Bridge (APB) System, one of the unique payment systems, uses Aadhaar number as a central key for electronically channelizing the government benefits and subsidies in the Aadhaar Enabled Bank Accounts (AEBA) of the intended beneficiaries.
The government of J&K has taken well-calibrated steps to revive the economy post covid pandemic. The Economic Revival Package of Rs1,350 crore announced in September 2020 has been well received and so far, Rs750 crore has been provided as a 5 per cent interest subvention in case of a 3.44 Lakh account holders/ borrowers for 6 months. Aadhar seeding of ration cards has been achieved completely besides 99.60% Aadhar seeding at the beneficiary level has been registered, which is targeted for 100% completion in 2022-23.
Under Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,60736 borrowers have benefitted under Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line -1 (GECL-1) involving Rs1,878 crore. Free rice was provided to 98,566 individual beneficiaries and pulses to 31,069 families. 289 borrowers have been benefitted under a business support loan involving Rs74.37 crore.
A special credit facility for street vendors with an initial working capital of Rs.10,000 has been disbursed to 14,514 beneficiaries under PM-SVANidhi Scheme. Rs.5,841 crore has been disbursed to 8.27 Lakh Kisan Credit Card (Crop) account holders and Rs 637 crore to 1.26 Lakh KCC-Animal Husbandry & Fisheries (AH&F) account holders.
Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) loan amounting to Rs.3,464 crore has been disbursed to 1,52,703 beneficiaries. While 23,434 loan cases involving Rs.407 crore for the youth identified during the “Back to Village” programme have been sanctioned. 19,645 youth have been already provided loans of Rs 336.79 crore through banks for starting their own business ventures among which 6,679 women entrepreneurs are included.