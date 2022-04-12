‘Rs 2017 crore disbursed to beneficiaries through DBT in J&K’

Jammu: Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is a poverty reduction measure in which government subsidies and other benefits are given directly to the poor in their bank accounts instead of cash.

As per the statement, the government of Jammu and Kashmir intends to achieve 100 percent coverage under all individual beneficiary schemes, particularly under various scholarship schemes during 2022-23.

“Union Territory administration is committed to achieving 100 percent saturation in respect of all beneficiary oriented schemes, besides 100% Aadhar seeding. This year more than Rs 2,017 crore has been disbursed to more than 65 lakh beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various social security schemes.”