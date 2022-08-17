Rs 223 crore loan scam: PM’s message against corruption raises hope among stakeholders of J&K Cooperative Bank

"The ACB had registered an FIR 04/2020 in the matter under the relevant provisions of the law. Furthermore, ACB had also frozen the amounts initially lying in bank accounts and mutual funds of the landowners, amounting to Rs. 202 crores, which was the part amount of the original loan amount disbursed by the bank in favour of the so-called RJCHBS and transferred to the accounts of thelLandowners by the said so-called society. ACB had also produced a challan in the court of Special Judge Anti-corruption, Srinagar against Ex. Chairman of the bank and others. The Board of Management of the Bank also attached the then Managing Director and the then General Manager of the Bank who were subsequently placed under suspension for some time and then reinstated but were given non-sensitive assignments."

However, the loan scam has an adverse impact on the bank as the bank had no option but to create a 100% provision against the said loan in its financial statements as on 31-03-2021 which were put into the public domain on 30-09-2021. Subsequent to 100% provisioning of this bad advance, the Balance Sheet and Financial Statements of the Bank as on 31-03-2021 reveal that the bank has an accumulated loss of Rs.24423.55 lakhs. The Net-worth of the bank has dropped to Rs. -19733.50 lakhs. The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) of the bank has plunged to -49.64%. The Gross NPA has swelled to Rs.27858.81 lakh, the net NPA being 14.33 %. The bank is faced with a liquidity crisis. The three District Central Co-operative banks of Jand K have an aggregate investment of about Rs. 200 Crore in the shape of fixed deposits. In the present scenario, the bank is not in a position to pay the said deposits back to the DCCBs, if demanded," officials informed.