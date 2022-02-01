Rs 5.25 lakh crore allocated for defence budget

"Sixty-eight per cent of the capital procurement budget will be earmarked for domestic industry in 2022-23, up from 58 per cent in 2021-22," she said.



The finance minister said defence research and development will be opened up for industry, start-ups and academia with 25 per cent of defence R&D budget earmarked for it.



"Private industry will be encouraged to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with DRDO and other organisations through SPV (special purpose vehicle) model," she said.



Sitharaman said an independent nodal umbrella body will be set up for meeting wide-ranging testing and certification requirements.