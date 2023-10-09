Rs 93,000 fine imposed on erring traders in Kupwara

The fine was imposed on the erring traders (for misbranded and sub standard food) during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of Sub Division Handwara related to the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006, listed before the Adjudicating Officer.

The Adjudicating Officer also warned them to abide by the legal regulations adding that non-compliance of the Food Safety and Standards Act and rules thereunder by the food business operators of the Sub Division Handwara will be dealt with more strictly in the coming time.