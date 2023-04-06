RTO Kashmir realises `313 Cr revenue in 2022-23

Srinagar: Regional Transport Office Kashmir has generated revenue of Rs 313.47 Crores in the financial year 2022-23, marking a growth of 20 percent over the previous financial year 2021-22.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Additional Transport Commissioner, Reyaz Ahmad Sofi and was attended by RTO Kashmir and ARTOs of all 10 districts of the Kashmir division.

It was informed that the total revenue includes Rs 237.45 Cr of the token tax, Rs 14.87 Cr of licenses fee, Rs 9.41 Cr of passenger tax, besides Rs 1.95 Cr. compounding fee from the motorists for violation of various traffic rules.

With a special focus on the passenger tax, a significant growth of 630 percent was registered in the year 2022-23 by the department.