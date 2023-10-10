RTO Kashmir’s revenue soars 30% to Rs 216 crore in 2023-24

It was revealed that during the Q1 & Q2 of the financial year, 43297 new vehicles were registered. Also, 2604 fresh permits were issued and 9792 renewed; 2627 fresh fitness certificates were issued and 14256 renewed; 17599 fresh driving licenses were issued and 17956 renewed, besides 6594 vehicle transfer cases were completed in the first two quarters.

RTO Kashmir reiterated the importance of prioritizing a smooth and reliable public transport system to enhance the convenience of the general public. "By implementing an efficient public transport system, the number of cars on the roads can be significantly reduced, thereby alleviating traffic congestion. It will not only ensure ease of mobility for the residents but also contribute to more sustainable and environment-friendly transportation", he stated.

The meeting was attended by the Assistant Regional Transport Officers from all 10 districts in the Kashmir division.