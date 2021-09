Mumbai: The rupee on Monday declined by 8 paise to close at 73.10 (provisional) against the US currency tracking the strengthening of the greenback in the overseas markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened flat at 73.02, then lost ground and settled for the day at 73.10, down 8 paise over its previous close.

During the trading session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.02 and a low of 73.11 against the American currency.