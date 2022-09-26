Rupee hits new record low of 81.55 against USD

"Rupee falls to fresh all-time lows as the dollar strengthens across the board. Hawkish Fed outlook, political instability in China and sell-off in pound after the tax cut announcement is also disturbing the overall market sentiment. This week, RBI will release its policy statement and this is likely to influence the rupee that is currently falling sharply against the US dollar," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.



The two-year US Treasury yield was at 4.2 per cent, its highest level since October 12, 2007.



The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced to 114.58, before easing to 113.513.