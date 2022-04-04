Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

Despite the war, harness makers like Aptiv and Leoni have managed to reopen factories sporadically in Western Ukraine. Still Joseph Massaro, Aptiv's chief financial officer, acknowledged that Ukraine is not open for any type of normal commercial activity.



Aptiv, based in Dublin, is trying to shift production to Poland, Romania, Serbia and possibly Morocco. But the process will take up to six weeks, leaving some automakers short of parts during that time.



Long term, Massaro told analysts, we'll have to assess if and when it makes sense to go back to Ukraine.



BMW is trying to coordinate with its Ukrainian suppliers and is casting a wider net for parts. So are Mercedes and Volkswagen.



Yet finding alternative supplies may be next to impossible. Most parts plants are operating close to capacity, so new work space would have to be built. Companies would need months to hire more people and add work shifts.



"The training process to bring up to speed a new workforce it's not an overnight thing, Fulthorpe said.



Fulthorpe said he foresees a further tightening supply of materials from both Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine is the world's largest exporter of neon, a gas used in lasers that etch circuits onto computer chips.



Most chip makers have a six-month supply; late in the year, they could run short. That would worsen the chip shortage, which before the war had been delaying production even more than automakers expected.



Likewise, Russia is a key supplier of such raw materials as platinum and palladium, used in pollution-reducing catalytic converters. Russia also produces 10% of the world's nickel, an essential ingredient in EV batteries.



Mineral supplies from Russia haven't been shut off yet.



Recycling might help ease the shortage. Other countries may increase production. And some manufacturers have stockpiled the metals.



But Russia also is a big aluminum producer, and a source of pig iron, used to make steel. Nearly 70% of U.S. pig iron imports come from Russia and Ukraine, Alix Partners says, so steelmakers will need to switch to production from Brazil or use alternative materials.



In the meantime, steel prices have rocketed up from 900 a ton a few weeks ago to 1,500 now.



So far, negotiations toward a cease-fire in Ukraine have gone nowhere, and the fighting has raged on.



A new virus surge in China could cut into parts supplies, too. Industry analysts say they have no clear idea when parts, raw materials and auto production will flow normally.



Even if a deal is negotiated to suspend fighting, sanctions against Russian exports would remain intact until after a final agreement had been reached.



Even then, supplies wouldn't start flowing normally. Fulthorpe said there would be further hangovers because of disruption that will take place in the widespread supply chains.



Wakefield noted, too, that because of intense pent-up demand for vehicles across the world, even if automakers restore full production, the process of building enough vehicles will be a protracted one.



When might the world produce an ample enough supply of cars and trucks to meet demand and keep prices down?







Wakefield doesn't profess to know.



We're in a raising-price environment, a (production)-constrained environment, he said. That's a weird thing for the auto industry. (AP)