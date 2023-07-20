SADIYA SCRIPTS SUCCESS STORY | 'Entrepreneurship offers unprecedented opportunities'

Srinagar: Amidst the enchanting beauty of North Kashmir's Baramulla district lies a tale of perseverance and inspiration as 27-year-old Sadiya Mir takes the helm of her family's restaurant, Iqbal Resorts, and turns it into a flourishing enterprise.

Having completed her degree in tourism management, Sadiya eschewed the allure of a government job and instead chose to embrace the challenges of managing the restaurant. This decision not only led her to achieve remarkable success but also sparked admiration and motivation among others in the region. Nestled in a captivating setting adorned with lush green forests, majestic mountains, and the tranquil flow of the river Jhelum, Iqbal Resorts, situated on the Baramulla-Muzaffarabad Highway, offers patrons a unique and memorable dining experience.

Despite its establishment in 2018, the restaurant faced significant setbacks due to the tumultuous events post-August 2019 and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, enduring nearly two years of hardship.

Undeterred by these trials, Sadiya Mir, who attained her post-graduation in Tourism Management from the esteemed Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in 2022, devoted herself wholeheartedly to the family business.

"After completing my degree, I had the option to join a travel agency or any other company, but taking over my own restaurant felt like the best decision. Running my own business venture provided me with an unparalleled opportunity," said Sadiya.

Finally, following the Eid ul Fitr festivities this year, Iqbal Resorts welcomed back its patrons. Since then, the restaurant has witnessed a steady stream of local visitors and tourists from beyond the Valley.

"We have received a good footfall of local visitors and tourists from outside J&K over the past few months," remarked Mir.

Sadiya attributes this visitor surge to the government's decision to open Kaman post for tourists.

"Most of the tourists and local visitors, after their return from Kaman Post, make it a point to stop here for our famous Chai Pakoda, among other cuisines we serve," she said.

Notably, the region boasts immense potential for border tourism, and the government has taken several initiatives to promote Uri and other adjoining areas as destinations for border and adventure tourism.

Sadiya's entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering dedication to her family's restaurant have garnered recognition and admiration.

She extends her heartfelt gratitude to her father for providing constant support and encouragement throughout her journey. "My father has been instrumental in helping me run this restaurant. His guidance and belief in my abilities have been invaluable," Sadiya said with a smile. Her determination, combined with the natural beauty and warm hospitality of Iqbal Resorts, has transformed the restaurant into a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.

"We have so many plans on cards to add attraction to this spot. We are planning to add night stay facilities and huts as well," she said.

Sadiya currently employs four staff members at the restaurant, serving as chefs and waiters. "I am satisfied that I am providing employment to a few people here. It gives me peace," Sadiya said, content with her contributions to the community.