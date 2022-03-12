Safeena Beigh felicitates women entrepreneurs at Baramulla

Baramulla: As part of the celebration of Iconic Week of International Women’s Day is celebrated across the district, a daylong function was today organized at Dak Bungalow Baramulla wherein the entrepreneurial spirit of “Naye Bharat ki Nari” was applauded and female entrepreneurs under SHG, UMEED and other allied Centrally Sponsored Schemes were felicitated.
The programme was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKLRM) in collaboration with the Department of Rural Development Department Baramulla.
The programme was graced by Chairperson District Development Council Baramulla, Safeena Beigh as the Chief Guest while as Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf as the Guest of Honour. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairperson DDC Baramulla highlighted the role of women and their contribution towards society.
She extended warm congratulations to SHG female entrepreneurs and encouraged them for becoming self-reliant and a job provider for the unemployed females by taking incentives from the Centrally Sponsored Schemes meant for their socio-economic upliftment.