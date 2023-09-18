Safexpress unveils Logistics Park in Srinagar

A statement said that as the largest logistics park in Srinagar, this state-of-the-art facility is set to revolutionize the logistics industry, driving seamless trade operations and unlocking immense business potential in the region.

Spanning across an expansive area of 60,000 square feet, the logistics park offers unparalleled infrastructure and capabilities. Designed to withstand all weather conditions, the park features a 16 feet wide cantilever shed, guaranteeing 100% operational reliability. Additionally, an 80-foot concrete truck docking road has been constructed to facilitate smooth truck movement within the premises. With dedicated docking facilities for 18 trucks, the park ensures swift loading and unloading operations, streamlining logistics processes. This significant investment by Safexpress signifies a major milestone for trade and commerce in Srinagar.