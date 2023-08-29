Saffron Corms seized while being exported outside Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 29: On a specific input regarding the export of saffron corms outside the valley, the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal along with a team of officers seized saffron corms being transported through Air Cargo Srinagar.
A statement said that the team included Assistant Director Law Enforcement Srinagar and Law Enforcement Inspector Srinagar from Enforcement Wing centre.
Besides, the raid was made with joint team effort of Agriculture department and officers of Excise department comprising State taxes Officer, Irshad Asadullah, Central Enforcement, Srinagar (Airport wing) along with team.
The saffron corms seized were immediately taken into custody by the department and proceedings under the relevant sections of the act shall be followed strictly in this regard.