SAFFRON’S SCENT OF TROUBLE | ‘Shrinking yields, soaring land costs imperil cultivation’

GK. You met the saffron growers association at Lethpora yesterday on 24th September. What is your assessment of the situation as far as saffron cultivation in Pampore and adjacent areas is concerned?

KAG. We had a detailed meeting with the growers belonging to different saffron growing areas around Pampore. We got the impression that saffron cultivation is in some kind of a crisis. It is reportedly becoming less attractive economically because of a major drop in productivity over the last two decades or more and high land prices which push the growers to sell saffron land for construction to make a fast buck rather than wait for gradual and meager income from saffron cultivation. In a nutshell, over the years saffron cultivation has unfortunately become less attractive economically.

GK. But the conversion of saffron land for other purposes is probably not allowed under the law?

KAG. It is true that conversion of saffron land is still prohibited under the J&K Land Revenue Act and J&K Agrarian Reforms Act which were not repealed even after the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, barring some specific provisions. So, it is a matter of enforcement. The UT government must closely monitor sale and conversion of saffron land and not allow conversion at any cost.

GK. It is learnt that permission for conversion of agriculture land has to be given within one month by the competent authority from the date of application and if he or she does not give it within one month, the permission is deemed to have been given?

KAG. That is exactly the problem. The UT government should revisit these new amendments. Agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir will become a dwindling activity if permission for conversion is liberalized, as has been done. How will agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, saffron cultivation prosper if agriculture land is allowed to be converted liberally without restrictions? What will be the impact on rural economy, employment and incomes? If the existing rate of conversion is allowed to continue, Kashmir Valley will lose all the agricultural land in the next twenty to thirty years and become a concrete jungle like any big city in the country. The natural beauty of Kashmir valley will also go. The UT government must work out a new housing policy to discourage the construction of big-sized residential houses and instead encourage the construction of apartment buildings and well-planned housing colonies of small-sized houses through local private builders on the hard crust karewas skirting the valley and other identified locations. New thinking has to go into housing for the future. This mad rush for the construction of big houses and shops anywhere and everywhere must be halted. It is unfortunate that our past governments also did not consider this matter seriously.

GK. What are the reasons for the drop in productivity of saffron over the years?

KAG. From our interaction with the growers it appears climate change, long spells of dry and hot weather with lesser rainfall are the main reasons. My own enquiries led me to another possible reason, high levels of dust pollution and pollution due to automobiles in the area. Pampore- Lethpora plateau should have been bypassed at the time of expansion of the National Highway but perhaps there was no input to the planners. Lethpora-Khrew-Sempora road is also dusty if I recall correctly and there is lot of truck and tipper movement on this road leading to air pollution. Dust and pollutants must have affected productivity. I am not sure whether SKUAST or the agriculture department have made any study in this regard.