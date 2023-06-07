Saheb International announces special offer for wedding shoppers

Srinagar, June 7:Saheb International, a prominent subsidiary of Saheb Group, has made an exciting announcement that has sent ripples of excitement through the community.
As the wedding season approaches, the renowned Saheb Complex located at Hyderpora Bypass is abuzz with wedding shoppers.
Known for their exceptional quality and customer service, Saheb International has unveiled their much-anticipated "Marriage Offer" for the year 2023 at their renowned Saheb Complex.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, the Chairman of Saheb Group, ShaykhShaukat, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "It is our great privilege to showcase our 'Marriage Offer Season 2023.' This year, we have introduced a trendy and modern-style Bed Package that encompasses heart-touching elegance and design."
"The versatile wooden bed is available in various sizes, colours, and upholstery options, making it suitable for any couple's preferences.
The Bed Package is offered as a combo deal, complete with a luxurious Kurlon Mattress and a RECRON Reliance Washable Quilt set with Two Pillows, all available for the incredible price of just 54,990/=, inclusive of all charges and taxes."
Shaukat highlighted that all home furniture at "Saheb" is available with great discounts and offers.
He also said that Saheb International introduces a new bed with eco-friendly features, including inbuilt side tables and box-type hydraulic storage, measuring 75" in length and 72" in width, made with Teakwood and century ply, finished with Melamine polish.
"Saheb International," a reputable furniture brand in the valley, has garnered a loyal customer base with its commitment to quality, excellent after-sales service, and a focus on customer delight.
Shaukat proudly stated, "We have achieved a great level of customer loyalty. Saheb International has gained a reputation for consistently offering the best deals and offers at the right time, aligning with seasonal occasions and festivals."
Shaukatemphasised the company's comprehensive approach, saying, "We have crafted a unique market strategy of Win-Win, building strong relationships with both residential and institutional sectors. Our craftsmanship, sales, marketing, financial expertise, and efficient supply chain have become invaluable assets that contribute to our success in selling our products."
The brand prioritises using non-toxic and anti-carcinogenic materials for its furniture. This ensures a safer and healthier environment for customers and provides customized furniture as per customers' choice.