SajjadBazaz given additional charge of J&K Bank training college, Srinagar

Srinagar: J&K Bank Editor, SajjadBazaz, heading Internal Communication & Knowledge Management (IC&KM) department of the Bank, has been given additional charge of the Staff Training College, Srinagar.

A cross section of stakeholders has hailed the decision of the J&K Bank CMD R K Chhibber for picking SajjadBazaz to head the Staff Training College, Srinagar.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, the CMD R K Chhibber talked about the need of enhancing the capabilities of the staff in line with the changing dynamics of the banking and finance sectors. He said, “Covid-induced pandemic has altogether changed the basics of education and training. In a very short time the education has shifted from Brick and Mortar classrooms to a digital environment. Training is an integral part of improving competencies and skills of employees and thus helps to nurture it into an effective human capital particularly in the banking industry. We also felt a need to explore the methods and get adapted to the new environment of learning through the digital platforms and facilitate online training sessions for the bank’s human resource.”