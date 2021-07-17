SajjadBazaz given additional charge of J&K Bank training college, Srinagar

Srinagar: J&K Bank Editor, SajjadBazaz, heading Internal Communication & Knowledge Management (IC&KM) department of the Bank, has been given additional charge of the Staff Training College, Srinagar.
A cross section of stakeholders has hailed the decision of the J&K Bank CMD R K Chhibber for picking SajjadBazaz to head the Staff Training College, Srinagar.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, the CMD R K Chhibber talked about the need of enhancing the capabilities of the staff in line with the changing dynamics of the banking and finance sectors. He said, “Covid-induced pandemic has altogether changed the basics of education and training. In a very short time the education has shifted from Brick and Mortar classrooms to a digital environment. Training is an integral part of improving competencies and skills of employees and thus helps to nurture it into an effective human capital particularly in the banking industry. We also felt a need to explore the methods and get adapted to the new environment of learning through the digital platforms and facilitate online training sessions for the bank’s human resource.”
He further added: “Here, I feel very happy and contented to say that well before the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, we had initiated to leverage the digital channels for keeping our staff abreast with the latest happenings in banking and finance industry through first of its kind department, named Internal Communication & Knowledge Management (ICKM).”
He further stated that the Bank is in the process of strengthening in-house training mechanisms on modern lines by leveraging state-of-the-art technology tools.
“We have placed SajjadBazaz as Head of the training college in addition to his assignment as Head of the ICKM department. His performance as Head of the ICKM department since its inception has been exceptional wherein he has been innovative in rolling out internal communication and knowledge management tools in line with our expectations to transform JK Bank family into a knowledge bank,” he said.
Remarkably, SajjadBazaz made a notable mark as Head of the Corporate Communication Department of the bank for over a decade before being placed as Head of the newly created ICKM department in January 2019.
SajjadBazaz was appointed as Editor of the bank in 2004 after the bank created an Editor's post in the same year to handle the bank's publications, advertisements, Radio/TV programs, media relations, CSR etc.
It’s worth mentioning that he has been instrumental in inculcating financial literacy among masses across every nook and corner of the state apart from writing on varied topics highlighting socio-economic developments. He has been active in tailoring the financial literacy campaign around the bank's products and services and reputation management aimed to enhance the image of the organization.
Since the last three decades, he has been successfully creating enthusiasm among youth for entrepreneurship and self-employment ventures through his various columns like Bank Watch, Straight Talk, Investment Matters, What's Up etc.