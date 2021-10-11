SALE OF FAKE HANDICRAFT ITEMS IN THE NAME OF KASHMIR CRAFT| Authorities conduct market checking in tourist areas

Srinagar: Amid complaints of unscrupulous elements selling fake handicraft items in the name of Kashmir craft, the government has decided to act tough against these elements who are defaming indigenous craft.

In this regard, a joint inspection drive was carried out in the notified tourist areas of Polo View, Residency Road and its adjoining markets by the officials of the Handicrafts and Tourism Departments to check the implementation of Jammu & Kashmir Tourist Trade Act, Jammu & Kashmir Handicrafts Quality Control Act and Jammu and Kashmir Namdha Quality Control Act.