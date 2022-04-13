Sale of hi-tech vegetable seedlings kick-started at Shopian

Shopian: The Additional Deputy Commissioner, (ADC) Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmed Simnani in presence of Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Shahbaz Ahmed Bodha today kick-started the sale of hi-tech vegetable seedlings at Green House Mini Secretariat, here.

The sale witnessed a huge rush of vegetable growers from Shopian and adjacent areas.

Interacting with the growers, the ADC said that the department is committed to promoting the Kitchen Garden Scheme and aims at providing quality vegetable seedlings to the growers so that surplus vegetables are exported.

He said that the department is providing quality and healthy seedlings to growers to make the vegetable growing sector a remunerative venture.