Sale of hi-tech vegetable seedlings kick-started at Shopian

Shopian: The Additional Deputy Commissioner, (ADC) Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmed Simnani in presence of Assistant Commissioner, Revenue, Shahbaz Ahmed Bodha today kick-started the sale of hi-tech vegetable seedlings at Green House Mini Secretariat, here.
The sale witnessed a huge rush of vegetable growers from Shopian and adjacent areas.
Interacting with the growers, the ADC said that the department is committed to promoting the Kitchen Garden Scheme and aims at providing quality vegetable seedlings to the growers so that surplus vegetables are exported.
He said that the department is providing quality and healthy seedlings to growers to make the vegetable growing sector a remunerative venture.
Simnani said it is the endeavour of the department to provide vegetable seedling at genuine rates, besides its early distribution thus saving the time for growing such vegetable seeds in the open field.
He impressed upon the officers to promote kitchen gardening in such a way that growers get more and more benefits from the scheme at their doorsteps. He said vegetable production not only contributes to the daily consumption of the population but can be adopted for commercial purposes as well.
ADC said vegetable cultivation has a good potential of employment generation and the unemployed youth of the district with the help of modern technology and suitable agro-climatic conditions for vegetable cultivation in the Valley can take it to new heights.