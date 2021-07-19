Samoon asks DCs, ITI heads to focus on targets as per district requirement

Dr Shahid Iqbal briefed the meeting about the status of implementation of skill development action plans in the districts of Kashmir division.

Mission Director SDM underscored the need for convergence of different departments wherein skill developments are required for placements of trainees from ITIs. He added that the districts have been asked to compile detailed data according to the regional requirement with focus on local industrial need to fill the skill gap in these districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary highlighted the importance of skill development and upgrading the trainings under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY) for creating a robust ecosystem enabling youth to get maximum skilling for employability.