Samoon asks DCs, ITI heads to focus on targets as per district requirement

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a meeting to review progress on skill development action plans of the districts of Kashmir division.
Secretary, Tribal Affairs and Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Secretary in Skill Development Department, Nazim Zai Khan; Deputy Commissioners of several districts; State Engagement Officer, NSDC Kehkashan Anjum and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.
Dr Shahid Iqbal briefed the meeting about the status of implementation of skill development action plans in the districts of Kashmir division.
Mission Director SDM underscored the need for convergence of different departments wherein skill developments are required for placements of trainees from ITIs. He added that the districts have been asked to compile detailed data according to the regional requirement with focus on local industrial need to fill the skill gap in these districts.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary highlighted the importance of skill development and upgrading the trainings under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY) for creating a robust ecosystem enabling youth to get maximum skilling for employability.
He directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to focus on the set target of training youth with course modules of different time durations as per the district and local requirements.
Principal Secretary also sought feedback from all the concerned districts and enquired about the status of set targets and achievements with respect to trainings under PMKVY. He also asked DCs and ITI heads of the districts to prioritize the aspirants based on categories like pre-learners, drop-outs from colleges and higher secondary and other schools.