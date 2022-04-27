Samoon discusses promotion of Technical Education with VC IUST

Awantipora: A delegation led by the Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development J&K government, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon (IAS), paid a visit to Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Tuesday.
As per the statement, Dr Samoon had a detailed discussion on many aspects of NEP-2020 implementation in Polytechnic colleges, including the adoption of a choice-based credit-based system, and the promotion of skilling courses in the Government Polytechnics of the UT.
During the interaction meeting with the IUST team led by Vice-Chancellor IUST Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, the Principal Secretary stated that the Government is committed to supporting the introduction of skill-based quality education in order to provide the community, particularly youth with need-based, technical and professional education as part of the Skill Development Programme.
Vice-Chancellor IUST gave a comprehensive overview of various ongoing and pipeline academic programs, research and infrastructural development projects in the University.
Prof. Romshoo also highlighted various steps taken by the university for the skill development of students which among others include the establishment of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED), which would simulate innovation, incubation, start-ups, and entrepreneurship among youth in the UT, students and beyond.
In the meeting, the University agreed on developing a roadmap for the implementation of NEP-2020 in the Government Polytechnics as well as modify and reorganising polytechnic curricula in accordance with CBCB system as required under the NEP-2020.
In addition, the University will offer a comprehensive capacity building program for the Polytechnic faculty in the JK-UT.
Dean Research IUST, Prof. A H Moon presented the basic elements of the roadmap for implementing NEP 2020 in the UT Polytechnic colleges.