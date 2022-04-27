Samoon discusses promotion of Technical Education with VC IUST

Prof. Romshoo also highlighted various steps taken by the university for the skill development of students which among others include the establishment of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED), which would simulate innovation, incubation, start-ups, and entrepreneurship among youth in the UT, students and beyond.

In the meeting, the University agreed on developing a roadmap for the implementation of NEP-2020 in the Government Polytechnics as well as modify and reorganising polytechnic curricula in accordance with CBCB system as required under the NEP-2020.

In addition, the University will offer a comprehensive capacity building program for the Polytechnic faculty in the JK-UT.