Samoon inaugurates Bat Crafting Course at CFC Suthar

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Samoon said that the initiative will add trained manpower to the bat industry. While discussing an end to end product development, the Principal Secretary said that the stakeholders need to focus on producing finished products besides marketing the products. He highlighted that the value addition will attract more entrepreneurs to the bat industry.

Appreciating the initiative of the District Skill Committee (DSC), the Principal Secretary said that DSCs have been set up in all districts and he is hopeful other districts will emulate similar skill enhancement initiatives.