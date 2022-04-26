Samoon inaugurates Bat Crafting Course at CFC Suthar

Anantnag: Principal Secretary Skill Development Department (SDD) Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon inaugurated a cricket bat crafting course at CFC Sethar here today.
After inaugurating the course, the Principal Secretary interacted with the unitholders and officials from industries and other departments.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Samoon said that the initiative will add trained manpower to the bat industry. While discussing an end to end product development, the Principal Secretary said that the stakeholders need to focus on producing finished products besides marketing the products. He highlighted that the value addition will attract more entrepreneurs to the bat industry.
Appreciating the initiative of the District Skill Committee (DSC), the Principal Secretary said that DSCs have been set up in all districts and he is hopeful other districts will emulate similar skill enhancement initiatives.
Dr Samoon remarked that the department has started ranking ITIs based on various key performance indicators to promote healthy competition among the institutions. He said the focus of ITIs should be on providing employment-oriented training to students and the SDD is committed to equipping the institutions with modern equipment to impart necessary technical skills.
He said the New Education Policy provides flexible entry-exit opportunities to the students and promotes on the job training and the same is being incorporated in technical education institutes.