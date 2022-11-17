Samoon reviews draft report of J&K's Skill mapping study

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a meeting to review the draft report submitted for review by UNICEF regarding the skill mapping study in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior officers of concerned departments besides Principals and Superintendents of ITI's and Polytechnics attended the meeting while Chief YUWAAH Partner of UNICEF, Dhuwarakha Sriram, Tripat Kour and other partners participated online.

Threadbare discussion was held on various aspects and objectives of recommendations of the draft report submitted for review by UNICEF.