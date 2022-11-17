Samoon reviews draft report of J&K's Skill mapping study

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a meeting to review the draft report submitted for review by UNICEF regarding the skill mapping study in Jammu and Kashmir.
Senior officers of concerned departments besides Principals and Superintendents of ITI's and Polytechnics attended the meeting while Chief YUWAAH Partner of UNICEF, Dhuwarakha Sriram, Tripat Kour and other partners participated online.
Threadbare discussion was held on various aspects and objectives of recommendations of the draft report submitted for review by UNICEF.
A Powerpoint Presentation was given by the representatives of Yuwaah Partner of UNICEF highlighting the functioning and present status of the draft report.
Principal Secretary emphasised the concerned authorities of UNICEF to ensure speedy completion and finalization of the draft report so that the government could provide platforms as per youth skills and aspirations.
He directed the Principals and Superintendents of Polytechnics and ITIs to create youths engagement forums for exchanges of ideas and views for further improvement in providing Skill dev courses to youth.