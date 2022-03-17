Samoon reviews status of UNICEF's skill mapping programme

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a meeting to review the status of skill mapping of youth in Jammu and Kashmir by UNICEF at Civil Secretariat.

During the discussion, the meeting was informed that the UNICEF through different programs has been focusing across India and several other countries on skill-building, adolescent development and participation besides 21st-century skills primarily focusing on soft skills, highly demanded in the current scenario.