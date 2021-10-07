Samoon visits IUST, discusses skill development programmes

Srinagar: A delegation led by the Principal Secretary Department of Skill Development J&K Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon along with the Director Skill Development J&K Sudershan Kumar and others visited Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST) on Thursday.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof. A H Moon and Registrar IUST Prof. Naseer Iqbalwhile welcoming the delegation informed them about the ongoing and pipeline academic programs and the infrastructural development projects in the University.

Dr. Samoon visited the government Polytechnic College IUST and discussed various academic and infrastructure related matters of the said college. Dr Samoon said that the Government under skill development programme, is committed to impart skill-based quality education for providing need based, technical and professional human resources to the community.