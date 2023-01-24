Samsung launches Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 24: Samsung India today held a vehicle rally in Srinagar to celebrate the launch of the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones here.
The purpose of the event was to inform Kashmir’s residents about the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones. The rally began at Munawarabad and passed through various parts of Srinagar.
The latest additions to the popular Galaxy A series are aimed at offering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations at an affordable price, making awesome technology accessible to everyone.
“Samsung has been driving 5G adoption in India with its widest portfolio of 5G devices. With the launch of Galaxy A14 5G and A23 5G, Samsung will now have the widest distribution of 5G devices in the country. These devices showcase our premium design philosophy and come with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery. Starting at a net effective price of just Rs 14999, these devices will be instrumental in driving our mission of making 5G accessible to everyone,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.