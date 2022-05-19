Sana Gupta's baking success becomes inspiration for others

Jammu: It was during the COVID peak when Sana Gupta was confined to the four walls of her residence when she decided to start her own entrepreneurial venture.
COVID lockdown provided her with an opportunity to polish her skills and learn cooking and baking at her home with support from her mother and sister. The time was ample and the inspiration was her sister.
Sana Gupta pursuing her B.Com from the Government College for Women at Gandhi Nagar and aspiring to do an MBA from the University of Jammu before opening her outlet. Sana Gupta presently is running her business with the name of ‘Batter and crumbs’ at Barnai on Akhnoor road as she became an expert in home baking and deals in customised cakes, cupcakes, and assorted chocolates, brownies, cake jars, dry cakes and many more.
“I am doing B.Com from the Government College for Women in Gandhi Nagar and want to run my outlet after completing MBA from the University of Jammu. I am focused on my studies as well as the future plan to establish a successful baking business.”
She said that she was inclined towards baking as it was her passion due to which she did a course at Ludhiana’s institute and then worked on the project.
“The business has started successfully. So far, I have completed 70 to 80 orders within over a year,” she said and added that the baking field is very fast and she wants to follow her dream for which the family members including her parents have extended their support to me.
She said that it was through their support that she was able to take small steps toward success.
“I am promoting the products on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp and I have received tremendous support and orders as well,” she said. She said that there is always a need to take the step if one has motivation and dedication towards the work.