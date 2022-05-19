Sana Gupta's baking success becomes inspiration for others

Jammu: It was during the COVID peak when Sana Gupta was confined to the four walls of her residence when she decided to start her own entrepreneurial venture.

COVID lockdown provided her with an opportunity to polish her skills and learn cooking and baking at her home with support from her mother and sister. The time was ample and the inspiration was her sister.

Sana Gupta pursuing her B.Com from the Government College for Women at Gandhi Nagar and aspiring to do an MBA from the University of Jammu before opening her outlet. Sana Gupta presently is running her business with the name of ‘Batter and crumbs’ at Barnai on Akhnoor road as she became an expert in home baking and deals in customised cakes, cupcakes, and assorted chocolates, brownies, cake jars, dry cakes and many more.