Sapphire emerges as spotlight of J&K Pavilion during ongoing IITF

Yesterday, during the celebration of J&K Day here, Chief Secretary Dr Arun K Mehta along with other Head of Departments and dignitaries visited this stall displaying live sapphire stones and appreciated the innovative efforts of the mining department to attract the public towards this rare precious gem extracted in the Jammu region.

He further advised that all efforts should be made to polish and make value addition in the sapphire stones inside J&K only so that JKML can fetch the maximum value of available gems during the upcoming auction. Secretary Mining noted the same and assured that the needful shall be done at the earliest for end-to-end processing with UT only.

Apart from this, the stall was formally visited by Mining Secretary Amit Sharma yesterday morning wherein he happened to interact with a lot of visitors who felt glad to see a live display of Sapphire at this stall and got their queries addressed at this stall.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the LED-based screen display of live extraction of rare gem Sapphire inside the Padder hills, apart from literature, is helping best to market and brand Jammu Sapphire during the ongoing IITF in a big way.