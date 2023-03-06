Sarovar Portico to start operations today

Srinagar, Mar 6:Sarovar hotels and resorts is all set to operate close to Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport.
According to the statement, Sarovar Portico will be fully functional and operational from today onwards March 7. Sarovar Portico is located, just 1.3 kilometres apart from the Srinagar International airport and 12 km from Dal Lake.
Portico is a full-service 3 – 4 star hotel brand Managed by ‘Sarovar Hotels and Resorts’. Sarovar Hotels and Resorts have around 100+ hotels in the country and abroad, this will be their 2 and managed hotel in City.
Sarovar Portico, Aiport road, has an inventory of 45 rooms and offers 4 FNB outlets: “Flavours - All day dining”, “Deck - The terrace restaurant” and one “Open air coffee shop”.
Apart from Rooms and restaurants, the property offers luxury banqueting space, which makes it an ideal place to conduct Marriages, Ring ceremonies, conferences and business meetings.