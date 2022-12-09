Sarveshwar Foods Ltd becomes 1st NSE-listed Private company from J&K, Ladakh

The milestone day for the company came due to the migration of equity shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited from the NSE SME platform to the NSE main board platform for listing and trading at the Main Board of BSE Limited with effect from December 8, 2022. The event was exhibited by ringing a bell with the NSE dignitaries present physically and connected via the main platform at NSE Mumbai, said a press statement issued by the company.

The event was graced by Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor R R Bhatnagar, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, ADGP Mukesh Singh, Principal Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Director Agriculture K K Sharma, Gaurav Kapoor and its team from NSE, Surinder Gupta, IPS, former IGP Police Pankaj Gupta, MD –Medical Supplies besides other dignitaries.