Sarveshwar Foods Ltd becomes 1st NSE-listed Private company from J&K, Ladakh
Jammu, Dec 9: Sarveshwar Foods Limited has become the first private sector National Stock Exchange (NSE)- listed company from the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.
The milestone day for the company came due to the migration of equity shares of Sarveshwar Foods Limited from the NSE SME platform to the NSE main board platform for listing and trading at the Main Board of BSE Limited with effect from December 8, 2022. The event was exhibited by ringing a bell with the NSE dignitaries present physically and connected via the main platform at NSE Mumbai, said a press statement issued by the company.
The event was graced by Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor R R Bhatnagar, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, ADGP Mukesh Singh, Principal Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Director Agriculture K K Sharma, Gaurav Kapoor and its team from NSE, Surinder Gupta, IPS, former IGP Police Pankaj Gupta, MD –Medical Supplies besides other dignitaries.
Chairman of Sarveshwar Group of Companies Rohit Gupta, while welcoming the dignitaries, elaborated on the journey of the company from a small industrial unit to an NSE/BSE listed company having offices in India as well abroad. The company has 12 retail stores across the country along with 15 procurement centres and 10 farmer facilitation centres. The company also exports to Costco, Walmart, Whole Foods, U S Foods etc. Rohit Gupta also mentioned the establishment of state of art German plants at Jammu for producing the best quality of rice.
Advisor Bhatnagar, in his address, appreciated the efforts of Sarveshwar Group in getting recognition at the national level and at the international level. He also appreciated the effort of Sarveshwar Smiles Foundation in delivering to the needy at the grassroots level as CSR activities. Mahadeep Singh Jamwal, Director Corporate Affairs of the Company thanked the dignitaries.
The group under the leadership of chairman Sarveshwar Group Rohit Gupta very recently received the “Best Export Performance” award in J&K UT for 2021-22 by Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
“Sarveshwar Foods Limited business was founded by the late Mulamal in 1890, and his late son Isher Dass Gupta took it into the second quarter of the last century. The group further expanded under the vision of Suraj Prakash Gupta, who gave it a new direction. Currently owned and managed by the fourth generation of the family very ably led by the current chairman Rohit Gupta and supported by a team of able professionals. The company is being operated by dynamic professionals under the overall supervision and guidance of the board,” the statement added.
“Sarveshwar Group has over 130 years of experience. “Quality first” is the main motto at our company and we are ISO 22000, BRC, COSCO Social Compliance, GMP and Kosher Certified Company. The Company is also in organic farming and takes this opportunity to introduce organic products from the land of the Himalayas,” the statement added.