SBI Card announces festive offer 2023

Festive offer 2023 for SBI Card customers includes over 600 national-level offers and over 1500 regional and hyperlocal offers that will be valid till 15 November 2023. As part of this festive offer, SBI Card customers in over 2700 cities can benefit from up to 27.5% cashback and instant discount offers across various partner brands that include Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Reliance Retail group, Westside, Pantaloons, Max, Tanishq, and TBZ, among others. Importantly, SBI Card’s EMI-focused offers are available across leading brands in consumer durables, mobile, and laptop segments. Key brands include Samsung, LG, Sony, Oppo, Vivo, Panasonic, Whirlpool, Bosch, IFB, HP, and Dell, and many more.

According to Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “As a customer-centric brand, we have always focused on ways to enhance our customers’ overall experience. This includes continuously making their shopping experience more rewarding. SBI Card festive offer 2023 is a great example of our sincere intent to do so. We hope that this initiative will enrich and add to our cardholders’ festivities.