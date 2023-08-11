SBI Card enables RuPay credit cards on UPI

A statement issued here said that SBI card customers will be able to make UPI transactions through their credit cards issued on RuPay. The functionality can be availed by registering the credit card with third-party UPI apps. This will further enhance the avenues for customers using SBI cards on RuPay platform on UPI merchants, thus facilitating enhanced, convenient, and seamless payments experience.

According to Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “With this functionality, the SBI Card customers will be able to use their SBI Card-issued RuPay credit cards on UPI platform. Today, UPI has become a massive digital platform enabling millions of transactions every day. This should give our customers greater flexibility and mobility along with hassle-free usage. With this, the industry is going to witness a significant increase in credit card usage.”